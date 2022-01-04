Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 74.5% in December

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 1,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

