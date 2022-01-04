Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.8%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

