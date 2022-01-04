Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

PINS opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

