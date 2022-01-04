Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

