PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

