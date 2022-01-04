PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.