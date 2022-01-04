PFG Advisors Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.10.

Shares of FDS opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

