PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $327,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

