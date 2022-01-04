PFG Advisors Purchases 4,904 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

