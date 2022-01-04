PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

