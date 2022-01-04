PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.