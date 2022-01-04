PFG Advisors Acquires 9,766 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 272,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter.

MLN opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

