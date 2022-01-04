Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PTRUF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.75.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

