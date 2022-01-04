Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUVNF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Peruvian Metals
