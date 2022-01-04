Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €196.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €196.00 ($222.73) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €215.00 ($244.32).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI traded down €1.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday, reaching €210.30 ($238.98). 241,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €207.33. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.