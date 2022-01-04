Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $23,120.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $23,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PFGC opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

