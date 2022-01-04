Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $38,958,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

