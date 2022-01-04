Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $762,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.