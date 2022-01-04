Pendal Group Ltd Has $803,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,942 shares of company stock worth $10,361,806 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VRSN opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

