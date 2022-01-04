Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,390 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

