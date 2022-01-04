Pembroke Management LTD Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,147. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

