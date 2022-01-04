Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.70

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 55373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

