PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PB Bankshares stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. PB Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBBK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

