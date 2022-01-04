PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

