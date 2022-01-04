Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 369,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

