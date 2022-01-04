Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 369,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.