Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.11. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

