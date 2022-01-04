Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.82. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

