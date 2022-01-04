Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.50

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$25.09, with a volume of 28662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Insiders sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

