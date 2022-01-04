ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 45.8% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,035.95 and $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00320702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

