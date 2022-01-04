Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 579.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 579.60 ($7.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.49) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.89) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,053.66).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 432.60 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 582 ($7.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

