Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $580.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.79), with a volume of 136343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.50 ($7.63).

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.81).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 541.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.81. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,053.66).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.