Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Down 100.0% in December

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,004,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDGO remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,424,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707,957. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.