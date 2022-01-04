Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $544.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

