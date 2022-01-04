PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 126,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

