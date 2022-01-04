PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 126,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
