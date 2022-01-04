Oxygen 1-Day Volume Reaches $968,554.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $968,554.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

