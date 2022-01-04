Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.