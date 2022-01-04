OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $433.39 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $433.39 million and $3.20 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,953,832 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

