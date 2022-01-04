OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

OGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 964,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.