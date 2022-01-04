Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $270,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $87.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.