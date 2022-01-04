Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

