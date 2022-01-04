Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$4.00

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

