OpenOcean One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $47.04 million and $3.66 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.49 or 0.08068751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.31 or 0.99987411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007330 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

