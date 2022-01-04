ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.34.

ON stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

