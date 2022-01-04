OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.84

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.84 and traded as high as $58.01. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 2,147 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

