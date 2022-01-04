Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

OMC opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

