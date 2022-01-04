Omni Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $39.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,305 coins and its circulating supply is 562,989 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

