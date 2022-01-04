OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00013286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $868.68 million and $328.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00364504 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

