Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 69,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

