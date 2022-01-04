Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the company's Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins. However, Olin is exposed to supply disruptions and cost headwinds in raw materials. Seasonality might also affect Winchester and Epoxy margins in the fourth quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Olin stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Olin by 390.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $211,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

