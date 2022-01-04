Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $6.68 million and $259,588.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

