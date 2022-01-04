Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $40.98. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 48,144 shares trading hands.

OCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

